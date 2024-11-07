New Stratford restaurant with Mediterranean flavour set to open this weekend

A TASTE of the Mediterranean comes to Stratford Marina this Saturday (9th November) with the launch of a new restaurant called Peron No. 4.

If you’re looking for fresh food and fresh ideas then Peron No.4 could fit the bill with its collaboration of ‘Mediterranean inspired’ dishes which include anything from sticky, tender, smoked chicken, souvlakis, vegetarian options, salads with dates, steaks, sourdough flatbreads, Sunday roasts and brunch baps. Ten new cocktails have also been created, including a spiced rum and pineapple.

The opening of the restaurant, which is opposite the entrance to the Crowne Plaza hotel in Stratford, will create 10 jobs.

Barbara Ondruskova, events manager at Peron No.4, told the Herald: “The food pays tribute to the restaurant owner’s Kosovan roots. Nazmi Dervishaj helped his father sell fresh produce which instilled a deep sense of appreciation for family and food.

“Naz worked very hard in the restaurant business and was eventually able to open a restaurant in Camden [in London] two years ago and now we are absolutely thrilled to be here in Stratford.

“This week we’ve been putting the finishing touches to the finer details before Saturday’s launch. We used Tuesday for a food tasting session with staff so they will be knowledgeable about the dishes with customers and we also feel it’s very important to have that family feel about the place, so we’ve blended existing staff with a new team and everything is coming together.”

It’s clear from talking with Barbara that the whole team are excited about being in Stratford on a site which used to be occupied by a tapas bar – the location was also a clincher for business.

“We are right by the river with the ducks and swans and it’s beautiful. The people in Stratford have been so helpful and welcoming.

“We love London of course, but people are so busy there and always doing something. We do have a group of regulars from film companies and people in and around Primrose Hill. I’m sure we will soon get regular customers here in Stratford as well,” said Barbara.

The restaurant will also be supporting the community by providing employment opportunities and fundraising events for local charities but in the short term the training and rehearsals continue before Saturday’s official opening which will be a big day for Nazmi.

He told the Herald: “We are very excited and privileged to join the Stratford community and the love and support we have received from everyone so far is beyond what we could have imagined.

“Please bring all your friends and family to Peron No.4 and we will welcome you with open arms and offer the best flavours of the Mediterranean.”

Barbara added: “It’s extremely nice to stop and speak to people and everyone we meet has been so helpful, we already feel we are part of a family community. So come in for a cuppa you are welcome.”