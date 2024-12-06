New CCTV cameras to target drug dealing and ASB hotspots in Stratford

NEW CCTV cameras are to be installed at four hotspots in Stratford where there is drug dealing, antisocial behaviour and county lines activity.

The cameras will soon cover:

- The Waterside service area between Bridge Street, High Street and Sheep Street, where there has been drugs activity, anti-social behaviour and violence against women and girls

- Drayton Avenue near Holly Walk, which has been identified as a hotspot for county lines drugs activity, antisocial behaviour and violence against women and girls

- Hodgson Road, off Justins Avenue; a hotspot for county lines drugs activity

- Clopton Road near Jolyffe Park Road, another identified hotspot for county lines drugs activity and antisocial behaviour

The four cameras are being installed using £820,000 of Safer Streets funding which was made available by the Home Office to the police and crime commissioner (PCC) for Warwickshire for crime prevention projects across the county.

PCC Philip Seccombe said: “The Safer Streets funding has enabled us to bolster our efforts in tackling a number of problems that communities have told us impact on their feelings of safety in Stratford town.

“I am pleased to hear that the cameras will soon be deployed in the town and am looking forward to seeing the positive outcomes they will make, that we have already seen in other parts of the county. I will continue to support this work to make sure our streets are safe for Warwickshire residents.”

Cllr Andy Crump, chair of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board and Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for community safety, added: “The new CCTV cameras will act as a deterrent and provide valuable evidence, which will ultimately make a real impact on the scourge of criminal activity including county lines drug trafficking, anti-social behaviour and violence against women and girls, which all impact our communities so negatively.”

The Safer Streets funding has also been used for other community projects across the county and for a countywide educational and awareness campaign by Crimestoppers to combat violence against women and girls.

The six-week long campaign ran from the middle of January to the end of February this year and sought to improve the understanding and confidence of people living and working in Warwickshire in responding to the violence and preventing it from it happening.

Safer Streets funding has also been used to buy area-specific crime prevention equipment, based on local crime data.