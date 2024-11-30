New 3G sports pitches planned for Shipston

A NEW 3G pitch could be developed in Shipston.

Shipston Enterprise Centre, which is in Pittway Avenue and backs onto the high school playing fields, wants to redevelop the current bowling green on its land.

It has submitted plans to Stratford District Council to resurface the bowling green as a 3G pitch and sand-dressed netball/hockey pitch. The plans include putting up a new boundary fencing and floodlights.

New sports pitches could be opened in Shipston. Picture: iStock

In a message on Facebook, Shipston Enterprise Centre said: “We’re excited to announce that the planning permission has been submitted for a 3G pitch and sand-dressed netball/hockey pitch. This will cater to many people in the community, including Shipston Rugby Club seniors and juniors, Shipston Ladies Hockey, Shipston Netball Club, Shipston Excelsior Football Club, and Shipston high and primary schools. So many more people unmentioned in Shipston will benefit; this is a great asset and much-needed.”

According to the planning application, the last bowls game was played at the site in September