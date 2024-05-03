Home   News   Article

Murderers of Stratford footballer Cody Fisher will not have prison sentences reviewed

By Stratford News Editor
Published: 18:02, 03 May 2024

THE two men convicted of murdering Cody Fisher will not have their sentences reviewed.

A referral had been made to the Attorney General’s Office in April asking for a review into the prison terms given to Remy Gordon and Kami Carpenter, who stabbed Cody to death at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth on Boxing Day, 2022.

Each was given a life sentence for murder, with Gordon required to serve a minimum of 26 years and Carpenter 25 years.

