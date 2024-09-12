Mum and aunt of Cody Fisher murderer charged with assisting an offender

THE mother and aunt of one of the men convicted of killing Cody Fisher have been charged with assisting an offender.

West Midlands Police said Jahzeen Carpenter, 39, and Nadine Taylor, 44, are accused of helping Kami Carpenter avoid arrest in the days after the murder of Cody.

Kami Carpenter was one of two men jailed for life earlier this year for the murder of the 23-year-old Stratford Town footballer.

Jahzeen Carpenter is the mother of Kami Carpenter, while Nadine is his aunt.

Cody Fisher sadly died in a nightclub after being stabbed. Photo: STFC

The pair, from Dudley, appeared before magistrates on Tuesday charged with assisting an offender.

They were released on bail to appear before Wolverhampton Crown Court on 8th October.

Cody, who was PE coach at St Gregory’s Primary School in Stratford, was stabbed to death inside Digbeth’s Crane nightclub on Boxing Day in 2022.

During a 10-week trial at Brimingham Crown Court, jurors were told Remy Gordon and Carpenter had pre-planned the attack as an “act of retribution” for a minor incident two days earlier when Cody had accidentally made contact with Gordon’s back while in a Solihull club.

Gordon, 23, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, and Carpenter, 22, of Owens Croft, Kings Norton, were told they must serve a minimum of 26 and 25 years respectively.