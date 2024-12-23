Man to appear in court today following murder probe in Kenilworth

A MAN has been charged with murder after a 21-year-old was found with multiple injuries in Kenilworth.

Stuart Baker, 43, of Etsome Terrace in Somerton, Somerset, has been charged with the murder of James Bosworth and possession of class A drugs.

He will appear in Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).

Warwickshire Police said James died at “a residence near a business in Rouncil Lane in Kenilworth on 20th December.

Warwickshire Police appeal

“This was reported at 6.07pm, and officers arrived to find James Bosworth, 21, of Nottingham, who had sadly died inside one of the residences having suffered multiple injuries.

“Following this, at 6.30pm, a man was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of class A drugs.”

Officers have appealed for witnesses, particularly anyone who had contact with either the victim or the suspect before or around the time of the incident, to get in contact citing incident 318 of 20th December.

Go online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report, call 101, or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.