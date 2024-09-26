Man taken to hospital after injury at construction site in Wilmcote
A MAN was injured on a construction site in Wilmcote this morning and taken to hospital by West Midlands Ambulance Service.
The incident on Glebe Estate, Wilmcote, happened at 9.30am and also involved an air ambulance.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to an incident at a private address off Aston Cantlow Road in Wilmcote at 9.30am. An ambulance and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a man with potentially serious injuries. Following treatment from ambulance staff, he was transferred to University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire.”
A spokesperson for Colonial Construction - which is currently working on the site - said: “We are just gathering information at the moment but don’t want to comment further.”