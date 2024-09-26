Man taken to hospital after injury at construction site in Wilmcote

A MAN was injured on a construction site in Wilmcote this morning and taken to hospital by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The incident on Glebe Estate, Wilmcote, happened at 9.30am and also involved an air ambulance.

The construction site in Wilmcote.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to an incident at a private address off Aston Cantlow Road in Wilmcote at 9.30am. An ambulance and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a man with potentially serious injuries. Following treatment from ambulance staff, he was transferred to University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire.”

A spokesperson for Colonial Construction - which is currently working on the site - said: “We are just gathering information at the moment but don’t want to comment further.”



