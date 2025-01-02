Man arrested on drink-drive charge after being found in damaged car in Stratford

WARWICKSHIRE Police arrested 15 people for drink and drug driving offences last weekend.

The arrests, which took place on 28th-29th December, included a man who was found in a damaged car in Stratford.

Inspector Si Paull said: “Please do your bit to keep our roads safe by never driving after drinking or taking drugs. If you are going out drinking, please plan ahead and book a taxi, stay within walking distance of home, or arrange to stay with friends.”

Warwickshire Police: drug arrest

Other arrests included a man who was spotted by CCTV operators at Rugby Borough Council who reported seeing a man they suspected of being drunk getting into a car.

Police officers were close by and were quickly on scene to detain him.

Another arrest was made after officers reported seeing a driver jumping a red light in Bond Gate, Nuneaton.