A MAN has been charged with arson after a fire destroyed 10 coaches and six cars at Johnsons Coaches in Henley.

Warwickshire Police said Christopher White, 29, from Croome Close, Redditch, has been charged with arson not endangering life.

He was remanded in custody and will appear before Warwick Crown Court on Monday, 6th January.

Warwickshire Police said a man has been remanded in custody.

It is believed up to 10 coaches were damaged during a fire which happened in the early hours of Saturday (30th November).

But despite the blaze at its depot causing “significant damage”, Johnsons has said it is “business as normal” for them.

Residents living close to the depot described hearing loud bangs from the site and called the emergency services. Both the fire and rescue service and the police were quickly at the scene at Liveridge Hill.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service responded with four appliances.

A spokesperson for the fire service added: “We were alerted at 1.39am on Saturday to reports of a fire at Johnsons Coach Travel Ltd in Henley. We had four appliances in attendance and, upon arrival, found five coaches well alight. Crews were at the scene for two hours and 20 minutes tackling the fire.”

The Herald was told about 10 coaches had been damaged in the blaze.