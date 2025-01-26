AN ALCESTER woman says she was bloomin’ surprised to be named Citizen of the Year.

Maggie Payne scooped the honour at Alcester Town Council’s mayor’s civic awards in recognition of 35 years voluntary work with Alcester in Bloom.

The 76-year-old became involved after a friend persuaded her to join and since then has helped it grow to 90 hanging baskets and 40 planters across the town.

Maggie Payne who received Alcester’s Citizen of the Year accolade at the recent Mayor’s Civic Awards. Photo: Mark Williamson

Maggie is one of 12 on the committee, supported by 20 helpers, who plant, water and keep the town looking pretty. She’s helped the town win many awards, including Best Kept Small Town nationally, and her fund-raising efforts, such as commemorative plaques on hanging baskets, have been a big success.

She said: “Winning Citizen of the Year was a bit of a surprise, as I didn’t realise I’d been nominated.

“I go to the awards every year but I was shocked when they put my picture up on the big screen.”

LIfetime Achievement Award Chirs Wright with Alcester Mayor, Cllr Mike Bowe

Others honoured on the night include Chris Wright, presented with the Lifetime Achievement award. He was town clerk from 2007 to 2017 and headed several town council projects including the acquisition of Abbey Fields, the redevelopment of the sports pavilion into the Eric Payne Community Centre and the building of the skate park. A former church warden, he’s also been high bailiff and a member of Alcester Twinning Association and the Moorfield Trust.

The Alcester branch of the Royal British Legion said: “Chris has worked tirelessly over the years to ensure that those lost, injured and affected by war in our community are remembered and revered.

“To enable this, Chris has been responsible for two remarkable written works, records of those lost, the effects of their loss and how the community dealt with the Great War and the Second World War.”

Three youngsters shared the Young Person of the Year award – Monty Payne, Louie Styler and Jacob Woodfield.

Business of the Year Waitrose. Photo: Jake Lambourn

Monty was nominated for his “outstanding participation” in Alcester Community Fridge. Described as “a beacon of positivity and dedication”, he’s made a difference by helping re-purpose food that would otherwise go to landfill. He was praised for his “cheerful demeanour and helpful nature” and for being “a shining example of how individual actions can lead to meaningful change”.

Nominated for his “outstanding bravery” and determination, Louie Styler was just seven when he saved the life of older brother, Harley. As reported by the Herald, Louie woke in the night to find Harley suffering a life-threatening seizure in his sleep. He ran to alert his parents and it’s because of his quick-thinking and presence of mind under pressure that Harley is alive. His courage and sense of responsibility in an emergency situation “were dubbed “inspirational.”

Business of the Year Waitrose. Photo: Jake Lambourn

Teenager Jacob Woodfield raised £300 for Great Alne primary school by walking 10 miles when he was just eight years old and since then he’s litter-picked for his local community, helped marshal the Arrow Valley Lake Race for Life and raised £50 by running 10k for Cancer Research. Despite all this, Jacob still has time to help care for his autistic brother “with patience and understanding” and is described as “an amazing teenager, who gives 100 percent in everything he does”.

Young Person of the Year - joint winners (left to right) Louie, Monty, Jacob with Alcester Mayor, Cllr Mike Bowe

Other winners at the event last Friday (17th January) were Church Street Properties which was named Community Organisation of the Year, and Alcester Waitrose which scooped Business of the Year.