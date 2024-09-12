A van driver has sadly died this morning following a collision on the M40 at the B4455 Fosseway Bridge

The M40 remains closed northbound between junction 12 for Gaydon and junction 13 for Warwick following the tragic collision.

The M40 northbound closed following the crash this morning. Photo: Mark Williamson

A West Midlands Ambulance spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of an road traffic collision between junctions 12 and 13 of the M40 Northbound near Gaydon at around 5.45am.

“Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a van and a lorry had been involved in a collision. Sadly, it quickly became clear that the driver of the van, a man, could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene. The lorry driver was not injured.”

The M40 northbound closed following the crash this morning. Photo: Mark Williamson

Police said it is likely to remain closed for some time including access from Warwick Services, and advised hat the area be avoided.

Any witnesses to the collision or anyone with dash cam footage is asked to get in touch with police by calling 101. Please quote incident 42 of 12 September 2024.