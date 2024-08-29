Kineton conker tree conks out after decades of joy

AN old horse chestnut tree in Kineton which was a favourite with children at conker time has been cut down in the interests of public safety.

The landmark tree on Southam Road had been monitored by Warwickshire County Council’s forestry team who had found that its health had declined and that it had to go.

Cllr Chris Mills is pictured with the distinctive and much-cherished horse chestnut tree in Kineton which came down last week. Photo: Mark Williamson

The decision was made also because of the tree’s close proximity to footpaths, a busy road and nearby buildings.