Bill from Wellesbourne landed on Gold Beach on D-Day
Published: 13:30, 06 June 2024
A STRATFORD family who forged close ties with D-Day veteran Bill Betts are commemorating the Normandy Landings in various ways, today, 6th June.
Nick Milton and his then seven-year-old daughter – Georgia – regularly enjoyed Bill’s company and she even sang some favourite wartime hits to him in Stratford.
Georgia would serenade Bill and other guests with classics like It's a Long Way to Tipperary and Pack Up Your Troubles in Your Old Kit-Bag over lunch and a good old British cuppa.