A STRATFORD family who forged close ties with D-Day veteran Bill Betts are commemorating the Normandy Landings in various ways, today, 6th June.

Nick Milton and his then seven-year-old daughter – Georgia – regularly enjoyed Bill’s company and she even sang some favourite wartime hits to him in Stratford.

D-Day veteran Bill Betts.

Georgia would serenade Bill and other guests with classics like It's a Long Way to Tipperary and Pack Up Your Troubles in Your Old Kit-Bag over lunch and a good old British cuppa.