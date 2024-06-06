Home   News   Article

Bill from Wellesbourne landed on Gold Beach on D-Day

By Simon Woodings
Published: 13:30, 06 June 2024

A STRATFORD family who forged close ties with D-Day veteran Bill Betts are commemorating the Normandy Landings in various ways, today, 6th June.

Nick Milton and his then seven-year-old daughter – Georgia – regularly enjoyed Bill’s company and she even sang some favourite wartime hits to him in Stratford.

D-Day veteran Bill Betts.
Georgia would serenade Bill and other guests with classics like It's a Long Way to Tipperary and Pack Up Your Troubles in Your Old Kit-Bag over lunch and a good old British cuppa.

