The whole community will undoubtedly raise an extra special New Year cheer to the announcement that Cyril Bennis has been awarded the British Empire Medal.

Cyril heard the good news today (Friday, 3rd January) in an official letter which said: “His Majesty The King has been graciously pleased to award you an honorary British Empire Medal (BEM). This honour is conferred on you by His Majesty in recognition of your services to the community in Stratford-Upon-Avon.”

Swan warden Cyril Bennis has received a British Empire Medal for services to the Stratford community. Photo: Mark Williamson C10/2/21/2675.

The former mayor and community stalwart is well known for caring for the area’s swans and other wildlife.

Talking to the Herald, Cyril said: “It’s an exciting day and beyond my wildest dreams, the greatest honour I could imagine. We have a wonderful community and wonderful people in Stratford who help with the challenges of looking after the wildlife.”

See next week’s Herald for full story and interview with Cyril.



