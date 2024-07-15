Heavy rain and thunder weather warning for Warwickshire

WARWICKSHIRE – like a lot of the country – can expect heavy rain and possible thunderstorms today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday).

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain with downpours of up to 40mm over the course of a few hours.

It warns: “Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times with a risk of thunder, are expected to develop later on Monday afternoon then move northwards through the evening and overnight.

It was all yellow... summer brings a weather warning.

“Between 15 to 20mm of rain may fall in less than an hour, with a few places seeing up to 40mm in two hours but perhaps more widely within a longer period overnight.

“Where this occurs, there is the chance of some flooding and disruption.”

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures, the Met Office added.

According to traditional folklore, the weather experienced on St Swithin’s Day (15th July) will continue for the next 40 days – meaning parts of the country could be in for a wet rest of the summer.

The proverb of St Swithin says: “St Swithin’s Day if thou dost rain, for 40 days it will remain, St Swithin’s Day if thou be fair, for 40 days will rain na mair.”