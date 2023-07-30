TV MEDIC Dr Sarah Jarvis has slammed health bosses’ decision to cut inpatient beds at a Shipston hospital as ‘absolute nonsense’.

Dr Jarvis, who lives just outside Shipston, has pledged to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with campaigners next week, as they demonstrate their fury at South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust’s (SWFT) plans for the old Ellen Badger hospital site.

Protesters will march from the town centre to the old Badger site, following SWFT’s announcement that the 16 inpatient beds that were at the community hospital will not be included in the new building currently being constructed.