The Bear Pit theatre presents Glorious, described as a “hilarious and heartwarming comedy” directed by Phil Beeson, running 18th to 22nd June, at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm, writes Megan Thomas.

This captivating production delves into the true story of Florence Foster Jenkins, a 1940s New York socialite whose passion for singing outshone her lack of talent.

Florence Foster Jenkins, who is known for her less-than-perfect pitch, is celebrated for her determination and stead-fast self belief. Despite the scathing reviews from critics, Jenkins performances were a source of great amusement for audiences, who were often in laughter at her musical renditions. The 1940s New York setting adds a nostalgic charm, transporting audiences to an era where Jenkins' peculiar talent became a sensational phenomenon. The play highlights her unique career, bringing to life the sheer joy of a woman, branded “Worst singer in the World” who refused to let her shortcomings define her.

