CAMELS are joining in the revolt over South Warwickshire University Health Trust moves to permanently scrap community hospital beds at Shipston.

The camels belong to the Fossett family who live on a farm near the town and run Joseph’s Amazing Camels.

Daisy and Leo Fossett, with one of their camels looking in. Photo: Mark Williamson

They are supporting the Beds for Badger campaign to retain beds and integrated medical services at the Ellen Badger Hospital, and are bringing their camels to protest outside Shire Hall, Warwick, at 9am, next Wednesday (22nd January) ahead of the Warwickshire County Council adult health overview and scrutiny committee meeting at 10am.

Meanwhile, last Wednesday (8th January), Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella showed her support by delivering a petition to Parliament.

Beds for Badger campaigners and their petition with Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella, front right, at Parliament.

The petition signed by more than 4,000 people demanded the reinstatement of beds at the Ellen Badger.

Under parliamentary rules, MPs can present a physical petition (eg, printed on paper) straight to the House of Commons. The petition must ask clearly for the House of Commons to take some action.

Members of the campaign group Beds for the Badger went along last week in support, including chair Alasdair Elliott, co-ordinator Carol Gibbs, and Shipston councillors John Dinnie and Dave Passingham.

You can take part in a consultation about where community beds are to be located in South Warwickshire by visiting https://www.happyhealthylives.uk/integrated-care-board/your-voice/current-consultations/



