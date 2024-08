FOUR friends are inviting everyone to join them for afternoon tea in Tysoe and support charity.

Breast cancer survivor Faith Hall, Jen Brown who runs a catering company, Lauren Hancox and Sharon Welsby – have teamed up to organise the event.

Faith Hall, pictured right, will be hosting the fund raising tea party in aid of the charity Breast Cancer Now supported by her friends, from left, Lauren Hancox, Sharon Welsby and Jenny Brown. The event this coming Sunday at being held Tysoe Playing Fields has also received vital support from Becky Hancox, Yvonne Dillion, Chris Welsby, Lucy Ashton and Sam Belcher. Photo: Mark Williamson

Mrs Hall, a chef, was diagnosed with breast cancer in January last year after a routine mammogram.