Friends, Romans and ducks… picture special of a race and a celebration in Alcester

DUCKS. Yes ducks. One thousand, two hundred of them in fact, racing along the River Arrow on Saturday (6th July) to raise money for Alcester Bunting and Lighting which looks after summer bunting and Christmas lights in the town.

The race had been brought forward by an hour to allow visitors get home in time to see the England v Switzerland match.

Despite this, and the weather, there was a good turnout to see duck number 487, named Quack of Dawn, win the day. In second place was No 1,042 with No 747 in third.