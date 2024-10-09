Free park and ride was a success in Stratford but no plans to make it free year-round

THERE are currently no plans to make Stratford’s park and ride service free all year round.

Last week the Herald reported that passenger numbers had leapt significantly during a six-week free period over the summer.

Warwickshire County Council released data showing the service, which it manages, transported 26,682 passengers from July to September this year when parking and tickets to ride were free.

Stratford Park and Ride. Photo: WCC

This was an increase of 112 per cent in users compared to the same six-week period in 2023 (12,564 bus passengers) when the offer included free parking, extended bus times and reduced bus fares.

Based on the success of the free period, the Herald asked if the park and ride was going to be made free year-round.

WCC responded: “At present there are no plans to make Stratford park and ride free year-round.

“However, we are encouraged by the results of our latest summer campaigns, and are looking at how we can offer these types of benefits to visitors again in the future.”