Free activities on Stratford Recreation Ground

GET fit for free!

Families are invited to get active at a Love Your Park Day happening at the Stratford Recreation Ground on Wednesday 28th August.

The summer event will offer a wide variety of sports activities for free and is aimed at all interests, ages and abilities.

Free activity on Stratford Recreation Ground.

Football, tennis, rounders and netball are just a selection of the activities on offer at the event, which will take place from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

The sports day has been organised by the team at Stratford Leisure Centre, which is operated by Everyone Active in partnership with Stratford District Council.

Amy Widman, activity and wellbeing manager at Everyone Active, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting a Love Your Park Day for the local community and visitors to Stratford.

“No matter what your ability or current activity level, it’s an opportunity to try something new while having fun.

“It’s set to be a fun day for all the family and picnics are very much encouraged. We look forward to seeing residents and visitors there.”

Those wanting to attend can simply turn up on the day and get involved. For more information, contact Stratford Leisure Centre.