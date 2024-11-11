First of the season with festive tree spotted in Bearley

A CHRISTMAS tree was spotted in Bearley Village Hall but there was every reason for celebrating the festive season because a craft fair held there raised £300.

A total of 16 craft stalls were present with a wide variety of goods on offer, from decorations to cards.

Julie Webb and Suzanne Hotten were part of the Bearley Craft Fair organising team for the village hall fundraising event on Saturday where they were pictured with felt craft stall holder Tina Barnes, right, from Honeybourne who runs Felt’n’Fantasy. Photo: Mark Williamson

There was also a good turnout of people – both local and visitors – to raise funds for the maintenance and upkeep of the village hall.

One of the organisers, Suzanne Hotten, said: “We’ve had spring fairs but this was our first Christmas fair and it did actually feel Christmassy.

“We’ve had lots of positive feedback and sales were good considering the economic climate. We’ll probably hold another one next year.”

The fair ran from 11.30am to 2.30pm and, in keeping with tradition, refreshments included tea, coffee and on this occasion Christmas hot dogs.









