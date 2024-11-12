Fire chief Ben Brook makes u-turn and will stay with Warwickshire

HE was going. But now he’s not. What a difference four days can make.

On Friday (8th November) Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service’s chief fire officer, Ben Brook, was leaving the service.

It was announced that Mr Brook would be returning to lead the West Midlands Fire Service.

On Tuesday, there was a u-turn.

Ben Brook

A statement from Warwickshire Fire Authority said: “After further reflection and discussions, Ben has decided to continue in his role with us.

“We are delighted to share this update, as Ben’s leadership and dedication are invaluable to Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“We look forward to his continued commitment to keeping Warwickshire’s communities safe.”

Last week there had been glowing praise for Mr Brook, who has led the Warwickshire service since September 2021 following the retirement of Kieran Amos.

Warwickshire County Council’s chief executive officer Monica Fogarty said: “While we are extremely sorry to see him go, we’re also incredibly proud of his achievements and confident he will bring the same dedication and excellence to WMFS. It’s a comfort knowing he isn’t moving too far away and will remain part of the wider Midlands fire and rescue family.”