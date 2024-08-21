Finding calm and respite with music in Alcester

SOOTHING live classical music sessions are helping people with dementia in Alcester.

The one-hour music sessions are held at various locations and start with a talk by musicians followed by a 45-minute music session.

Professional musicians Louise Braithwaite, left, and Anna Joubert entertained guests and supporters at the Alcester Dementia Café including Eileen Barnes treasurer, and Cllr Mark Cargill, pictured right. Photo: Mark Williamson

“It’s fascinating to watch,” said Alcester town councillor, Mark Cargill, who first had the idea about the sessions some months ago. “When the music is played it reaches deep into people and there’s a transformation as they come out of their bubble and they start smiling or tapping their feet, their whole demeanour changes. Some of these people might have spent months not really talking to anyone but all of a sudden, they’re not looking inwards anymore they are looking outwards and the music releases them for a short while.”