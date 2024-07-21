THE final two pavement plaques marking significant buildings along Stratford’s historic spine have now been installed – one outside the almshouses in Church Street and the other outside the Shakespeare Hotel in Chapel Street.

And members of the Stratford Society, which initiated the project, gathered at the almshouses plaque to mark the completion of the project.

The new Historic Spine plaque was unveiled outside The Almshouses in Church Street yesterday by Mick Love, Municipal Charities trustee, right, and Bob Bearman, left, of the Stratford Society. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Pavement Plaque project was a development of the Stratford Society’s ‘Historic Spine’ initiative of 2008 to draw attention to the fine range of buildings gracing the historic route along High Street, Chapel Street, Church Street and Old Town. This linked the original settlement clustered round the parish church to the centre of a new town laid out around 1200. The focal point of this new town was at the top of Bridge Street.