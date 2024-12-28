Father Oliver Holt is Stratford’s new Roman Catholic parish priest

STRATFORD’S new Roman Catholic parish priest, Fr Oliver Holt OSB, was inducted on Saturday at St Gregory’s Church.

Fr Oliver has been in position since September and is already well known to parishioners and the other churches in Stratford.

The main celebrant was Paul Gunter OSB, Abbot of Douai Abbey, whose associations with Stratford stretch back to his early years, with fond memories. Thirty-three years have passed since he first returned to St Gregory’s on the day after he was ordained.

St Gregory’s Church is served by clergy from Douai Abbey and is part of the Archdiocese of Birmingham. The abbey also serves Our Lady & St Joseph in Alcester and St Mary’s in Studley.

Abbot Paul’s homily reflected on the role of a parish priest, as well as the Third Sunday in Advent, and paid tribute to Fr Oliver’s predecessor, Fr Alexander Austin, who left in September to become guest master at Douai.

Abbot Paul said: “To me, it was apparent how difficult it would be to find a priest who would follow Fr Alexander. His contribution touched your lives in so many ways, and he leaves a fine legacy in this beautified church. Please keep him in your prayers as he recovers from his illness. He is making steady progress.

“At the risk of embarrassing Fr Oliver, and conscious of the sacrifices Douai is making, I know that in selecting him for Stratford, you are receiving a worthy successor.

“Quite apart from his administrative experience, a vast cultural and linguistic resource in literature, and poetry especially, and both of these honed during years as a housemaster at Douai teaching English, there is his service as guest master, a job which he loved.”

Following Mass there was a reception in the school hall with food and drink prepared by parishioners.

Fr David Hartley, the Dean of Banbury and Warwick Deanery, joined to offer his congratulations.