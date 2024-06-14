Fab photos as there’s a big turnout for Alcester medieval market

THERE were medieval shenanigans in Alcester on Sunday when the Court Leet hosted its annual street market.

Local organisations set up their stalls along the High Street offering a variety of wares to tempt the many visitors, some very aptly dressed for the occasion.

Officially opened by the Marquess of Hertford, this was the 50th street market to take place in the town, with previous years paying tribute to its Roman heritage as well as a popular Disney theme.

Members of the medieval reenactment group The House of the Twin Tailed Lion gave a demonstration at the Alcester Medieval Street Market last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Sunday’s event began with a procession led by the White Hart Morris Men and included all Court Leet officers and the Battle of Evesham Medieval Knights, who also performed on the church green during the afternoon.

Other musical entertainment was provided by Alcester Victoria Silver Band and Alcester Male Voice Choir as well as a number of bands.

One of the highlights of the street market is the themed window competition between Alcester shops and this year’s winner was the Red Cross charity shop in High Street.

The best stall prize was given to Rotary and best pub the Dog and Partridge.

Isabella Shannon, aged nine, won the fancy dress competition at Alcester Medieval Street Market last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson

High bailiff Martin Burden said he was “absolutely pleased” with the success of the event and the support from local organisations and visitors.

“We have had 50 years of Alcester people coming out and enjoying themselves. The Court Leet doesn’t make a lot from it – it’s about putting something on for the organisations and the people of the town.”

Although exact figures cannot be determined, as it is not ticketed, he thought there were probably “record numbers” of people at the event with a steady flow throughout the day. Any funds raised will be distributed amongst charities at the end of the year.

Alcester and District Lions members including Moira Male, president, and David King had a stall at the Medieval Street Market last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Recently married Dave and Lyneen Harrison looked the part at the Alcester Medieval Street Market last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson

The crowds were out in force at Alcester Medieval Street Market on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Felicity Ham, aged four, was all smiles as she enjoyed herself at Alcester Medieval Street Market last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson