Stratford saw visits from two party political leaders as the last few days of campaigning ticked down ahead of Thursday’s general election.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the Cotswold Distillery, in Stourton near Shipston, on Monday afternoon with Conservative candidate Chris Clarkson.

01/07/24 - Shipston-on-Stour, Cotswolds. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chris Clarkson visits Cotswolds Distillery. Picture by Edward Massey / CCHQ

In a one-on-one interview with the Herald, Mr Sunak said although he wasn’t taking votes for granted but he had “every confidence” in Mr Clarkson.

He said: “Having worked with Chris for the past few years in parliament I can completely confirm that he is someone who works his socks off for his local community. When I've been walking around talking to local residents they already know who he is. They've seen how hard he's been campaigning, talking to people, making sure he's on top of their concerns and I'm really confident that if he, like all of us, is fortunate to represent this community in parliament he will do an absolutely incredible job in making sure people's voices are heard and being their champion in Westminster.”

01/07/24 - Shipston-on-Stour, Cotswolds. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chris Clarkson visits Cotswolds Distillery. Picture by Edward Massey / CCHQ

Meanwhile on Sunday lunchtime Lib Dem leader Ed Davey made his third recent visit to Stratford.

A warm reception of party supporters gathered near the bandstand on the Rec to greet him and Stratford candidate Manuela Perteghella. The mood of the already buoyant crowd was further enhanced by confetti bombs as they posed for photos.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey rallying the troops on the Rec in Stratford on Sunday with the party’s candidate Manuela Perteghella. Photo: Mark Williamson

Mr Davey was also confident in the abilities of his party’s chosen candidate. He told the Herald: “I love coming to Stratford, but let's be honest, we're here because we think we can win. It's going to be quite close between the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives, but we are think we're getting our noses just ahead, so it could come down to the wire. I just would urge people who want to see change in Stratford to come and vote for Manuela. It would be seismic.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey rallying the troops on the Rec in Stratford on Sunday with the party’s candidate Manuela Perteghella. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Interestingly, we are finding people that always voted Conservative switching to us this time. So yes, I'm here because I think we can win.”

See Thursday’s Herald for full interviews and photos.



