IT’S the end of an era, but also the start of a new journey for Johnsons Coaches of Henley as the wheels of fortune turn the family-run firm towards a new future.

Many years have passed since brothers John and Peter Johnson joined forces and both committed 45 years of their lives to the 115-year-old family firm. But now both have decided to step down this month knowing their legacy is in safe hands.

John and Peter Johnson.

John, who was commercial director at Johnsons, this week told the Herald he and his brother Peter – operations director – pursued the idea of a fourth generation of the Johnson family taking the company forward over the next few decades but it wasn’t to be.