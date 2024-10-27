End of an era as Stratford pop-up calls time on Christmas cards

THE pop up charity card shop at the United Reformed Church in Rother Street, a regular feature of Christmas in the town, will not be opening its doors this year

The shop, operated by Midland Charities Association (MCA) until 2019, has been running from the church for over 25 years, being managed by Cathy and John Davies of RNLI since 2009.

In 2020 the MCA was disbanded due to the pandemic. At this time the church agreed to set up a stall outside the church selling cards, ably assisted by Cathy Davies, whose experience and expertise were vital to its smooth running. In 2021 the shop moved into the foyer of the church and in 2022 and 2023, the shop reopened inside the church.

During the years the shop was operational - manned entirely by volunteers - takings averaged £14,000 each year with a minimum of 94 percent going directly to the charities.

Unfortunately, sales dipped considerably in 2023 and, reluctantly, the decision was taken to close because the amount of work involved in operating the shop was simply not worth it for the amounts raised for the various charities.

A weekend to celebrate the 200 year anniversary of RNLI will take place at the United Reformed Church on 6th and 7th December, where a selection of RNLI souvenirs will be on sale, together with some festive goods.



