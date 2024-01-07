Henley-based firm trials first fully electric zero-emission coach in UK

JOHNSONS Coaches have been trialling the first-ever fully electric zero-emission coach in the UK and declared it to be a “game-changer”, not only in terms of reducing emissions but also in providing a quieter and smoother ride.

Johnsons E-coach.

The 50-passenger Zeelo boasts front and centre passenger doors on the near side, with a centre door and floor section designed for the fitment of a slot-in wheelchair lift. Its electric drive line and control system are identical to those used in the E10, E12 and airport buses.

With a 281Kwh battery, operators can expect a range of well over 200 miles on a full charge. It can be charged using a 60Kwh, 90Kwh or 120Kwh DC charger, and a full charge is possible in less than two hours. Our team is proud to provide and consider potential eco-friendly transportation options that are both efficient and convenient.