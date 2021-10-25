Drug dealers created 'brands' to push crack and heroin sales in Stratford and Leamington

A CRIMINAL gang created two different brand names for its drug dealing operations in Stratford and Leamington, a court was told.

Class A drugs were moved out of Coventry to the two towns as part of an illegal operation that had been set up like a legitimate business.

But a Warwickshire Police operation led to gang members being convicted of conspiring to supply heroin and conspiring to supply crack cocaine.

Prosecutor Matthew Brook told the jury at Warwick Crown Court: “This case involves a county line which ran from Coventry, where many of the people you will hear about lived, to both Stratford-upon Avon and Leamington Spa.

“Drug dealing is a crime, but it’s also a business – and many of the ideas and principles ordinary businesses use, also apply to drug dealing businesses. Like legitimate businesses, it’s useful for a drugs business to have a brand name, so customers know which business they are dealing with, which business to contact for their daily fix and which business to recommend to fellow drug-users. The business in this case used two different brand names – the CJ line and the Kano line.”

Both brands had their own telephone lines, which were also used to send out ‘advertising messages’.

Four men arrested all denied the charges. One, Jordan Hill, 30, of Constance Road, Birmingham, changed his pleas to guilty as the trial was about to begin. Paul Walker, 20, of Roseberry Avenue, Coventry, and Lewis Kerr, 29, of Westminster Road, Coventry were both found guilty. Karl Wheeler, 30, of Drayton Avenue, Stratford, was found not guilty of both charges.

However, Mr Brook said other gang members were also involved and arrested.