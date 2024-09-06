AN 18-YEAR-OLD from Newbold-on-Stour appeared at Warwick Crown Court today (Friday) where he pleaded not guilty to three counts of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving and three counts of causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving.

Edward Spencer will now face a court trial, scheduled for 17th March 2025 and expected to take around five days.

Warwick Crown Court

The charges relate to the triple fatal collision on the Campden Road/B4035 near Stretton-on-Fosse on Friday, 21st April 2023.

Spencer was the driver of a Ford Fiesta containing three other teenagers, all students at Chipping Campden School. As they travelled home together when they were involved in a collision with a Fiat 500 at about 4.10pm.

Following the collision, Harry Purcell, 17, Tilly Seccombe, 16, and Frank Wormald, 16, died as a result of their injuries.

The occupants of the Fiat 500 – a woman and two children – were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Spencer remains on conditional bail and must live at the address he gave to the court with the exception of pre-booked family holidays.