HENLEY in Arden Drama Society (HADS) celebrated their 70th anniversary year with another showstopping performance.

The group opened the Henley Arts4All festival’s fortnight of entertainment, which continues until 21st April, at the Guildhall on Saturday.

Members of Henley Amateur Dramatic Society pictured on stage at the Guild Hall in Henley. Photo: Mark Williamson

HADS chair Moss Westwood said: “We played to a packed house in a highly entertaining evening performing three short one-act comedic plays covering technological anxiety; midlife crisis; and the eternal bond of friendship between Miss Sophie (Pauline Gunton) and James the butler (Simon Macdonald), directed by Sheena Ison. This was followed by the hilarious, and in parts outrageous, Cabaret of Curiosities written and compered by Theo Theobald.”