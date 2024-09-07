Delivery firm apologies after parcels dumped in hedge and outside shop at Warwickshire villages

PASS the parcel has turned into a horrible game of hide and seek for villagers whose packages have been going missing. More than 60 people say parcels are regularly delayed, abandoned or lost.

Most involve delivery firm Evri in or around Ettington, Newbold, Atherstone, Fulready, Halford, Long Compton and Pillerton Priors. Parcels are dumped randomly on main roads or country lanes, rather than being delivered to the right doors. One package was left under a hedge.

Other bungles include parcels delivered to the wrong houses and on one occasion six packages were dumped outside Ettington village shop and post office, leaving the owner to deliver them to the correct addresses.