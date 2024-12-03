IT may look like Stratford has a new comic book store, but alas it hasn’t.

The world of television has turned a former music shop on Rother Street into Comic Timing for the filming of the series Shakespeare & Hathaway.

The shop’s sign states that it sells comics, toys and games while outside is a yellow car, which carries the Comic Timing branding.

As to what’s happening inside the store, the TV crew were remaining, as you’d expect, tight lipped.

The scene in Rother Street this morning where the BBC is filming for the new series of the daytime drama Shakespeare & Hathaway. Photo: Mark Williamson

All we do know is that the TV crews have been seen at a variety of locations around the district filming for what will be the fifth series of the BBC show.

Once again, the show will feature Jo Joyner, Mark Benton and Patrick Walshe McBride as Luella Shakespeare, Frank Hathaway and Sebastian Brudenell.

The new series, produced by BBC Studios Drama Productions in Birmingham, will premiere exclusively on UKTV’s specialist crime drama channel, Alibi, next year before launching later on the BBC and iPlayer.