Claverdon’s Crown Inn reopens

THE loss of local pubs is becoming a sad but familiar story around the UK, but not in Claverdon where a new landlady has reopened the Crown Inn after its doors were closed a year ago.

When last orders were called in September 2023, locals had to find a new venue but the pints are being pulled once again at the historic watering hole which now has a new, 30-year-old landlady behind the pumps with a whole host of ideas for the business.

Charlotte Keeling, landlady of The Crown in Claverdon. Photo: Mark Williamson

“It’s great to be here,” said Charlotte Keeling from Wilmcote, who has spent nearly 15 years in hospitality in roles ranging from hotel management to pub supervision. “It’s my first time as a landlady and when you consider how many pubs are closing around this area to be sold or turned into houses, this is a good news story for our community. The pub literally is a hub for locals and their families to come along and get to know each other, play pool and enjoy a bit of banter over drink and food and that’s what we are going to do at the Crown Inn.”

While there’s a full menu with all the familiar favourites to sample or savour, there is a bit of a blast from the past in Charlotte’s plan – including the old 1960s favourite pickled eggs at the bar (where rolls will also be served) for those customers who fancy a snack and a chat.

The range also stretches to some other pub culinary classics from years ago to tuck into, such as chicken in a basket and let’s not forget the side order that goes hand in hand with a pint – pork scratchings.

“We have a full menu too with homemade pies which I bake, lasagne, gammon, egg and chips and roasts but I just thought the sandwich rolls on the bar would make a nice change and go down well,” Charlotte said.

Following the Crown Inn’s closure, a refurbishment took place costing £40,000.

“The cellar was flooded, the furniture looked tired and chewn and we had to completely rip up the bar and replace some flooring,” Charlotte continued. “We are going to revamp the play area outside, have children’s games and a bandstand for live music.

“We’ve currently employed three members of staff and will recruit more as we grow.”

Residents in Claverdon now have their Crown back but is Charlotte a bit worried about being a landlady for the first time?

“Not at all , I relish this opportunity,” she told the Herald.