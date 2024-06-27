IT’S been called a ‘bomb site’ and it looks set to stay that way for the time being despite a proposal for 29 flats on land once occupied by Stratford Picturehouse.

An application by Jewellery Construction Stratford Ltd of Coventry to build the flats was made in January last year with a determination date set for November, but that proposal is still on the table with more discussions to follow.

Former Picturehouse site, Stratford

This December marks five years since the Picturehouse closed. The building was demolished and plans for a hotel were submitted but fell through, mainly due to Covid in 2020.