OVER 50 items were fixed at Stratford Repair Café which moved to a new venue for Saturday’s workshop after the closure of Foundation House in Stratford a week before.

The Methodist Church in Old Town played host to the group which - like its fellow charities and organisations previously based at Foundation House - had to find alternative premises by the start of June.

Stratford Repair Cafe’s Stephen Norrie, left, and Michelle Harding, right, of Net Zero Stratford welcomed volunteer repairers including bike specialist Philip Crisp, centre, to Stratford Methodist Hall. Photo: Mark Williamson

While electrical products and other items were brought by the public to the church for repair, this time an additional service was available with the inclusion of a jewellery repairer.

“It was very successful and the first to be one in a new venue which offers a bigger space for us. Instead of having a throw away culture in the community, repair cafes help reduce the carbon emissions attached to producing more equipment which people then buy and throw out when they’re finished with them. We could do with more computers being brought to us to see if we can repair those as well. We choose to have a pay as you feel donation option in order to fund the Repair Café and thankfully our visitors have been very generous,” said Stephen Norrie of Stratford Climate Action.