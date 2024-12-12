Children’s centres could be at risk of cuts as county looks to balance its books

By Andy Mitchell, Local Democracy Reporter

CHILDREN’S centres along with mental health services and domestic abuse support are among areas where cuts are “likely to be needed” for Warwickshire County Council to balance its books, writes Andy Mitchell, Local Democracy Reporter.

That is the stark warning set to be discussed at today’s (Thursday) meeting of the cabinet as it considers options for the county’s 2025-26 budget.

A council report reads: “The focus remains on the identification and quantification of options to maintain and, where possible, improve services to residents through better procurement, improvements in efficiency, increased income and reductions in demand. However, the level of savings needed means that some service reductions are also likely to be needed.”

More than £400,000 of savings could be made by reducing or stopping adult weight management, domestic abuse and sexual assault services and contributions to HEART – a cross-council organisation that helps with home adaptations for the disabled – at the end of current contracts.

A strategic review of children and families centres could save £900,000 in 2028-29. A council report said this could be delivered “through synergies with libraries and other council services (or) buildings where appropriate”.

The end of the Healthy Child Programme pilot from 2027-28, a prevention service, would claw back up to £190,000 but continuation is being considered.

Mental health could be hit twice with prevention services earmarked for a £200,000 cut and employment support to be reduced by £40,000 from 2026-27.

Housing related support through health and care commissioning is facing a cut of £1 million in the forthcoming year, while it is proposed to cut grass verges twice per year rather than three times, saving £89,000, with dual carriageways trimmed only one a year, reducing spending by another £80,000.

A “service redesign” in line with the Families First programme is expected to save £1.8m on staffing, training and development costs in the children’s and families department over the next three years, while £2m of savings are being targeted in home-to-school transport – including £1.2m in the coming year.

A service review of winter gritting is proposed “to reduce expenditure through more efficient delivery of services”, saving £250,000 in 2026-27.

The council also aims to save £3m on social care through “demand management”, although similar targets have been missed amid rising demand in recent years.

The council will also look at charging more for services to bring in an extra £2.6m.