Children banned from communal areas at Stratford retirement flats

TWO grandmothers have shared their heartbreak at being told their grandchildren are barred from almost all shared spaces in their retirement block.

Bosses at housing association Orbit, which runs Rosalind Court in Stratford, have issued a blanket ban stopping youngsters from setting foot in main communal areas such as the lounge and gardens.

Grandparents and other residents were shocked to receive a letter on 5th June which said: “Due to the level of complaints received regarding children in communal spaces it has been decided with immediate effect that children will not be permitted to use the communal gardens, lounge, library and sky bar areas including the roof terrace.”