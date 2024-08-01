*** Review: An entertaining but straightforward As You Like It is on at the RSC’s Holloway Garden Theatre until 1st September
Careful what you wish for.
Over the past year or so, we’ve become accustomed to the RSC taking a liberty or two with dear old Shakespeare. His Julius Caesar was brutally disrespected, his Tempest gender-reinterpreted and his Merchant Of Venice politically hijacked to name but a few. And each was inevitably greeted with suspicion bordering on horror by those who prefer their Bard a mite more trad and familiar.
Also, it shouldn’t escape mention that the last time As You Like It graced the Stratford stage, which was in 2023, it was presented as a play within a play – with an old cast reunited – so essentially kidnapped and messed-about-with by pensioners. Now whether you buy into the varied justifications for these off-piste productions or not, and whether you are thrilled or troubled by the outcomes, you need harbour no fears whatsoever that you will be conflicted over this one.