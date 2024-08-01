Careful what you wish for.

Over the past year or so, we’ve become accustomed to the RSC taking a liberty or two with dear old Shakespeare. His Julius Caesar was brutally disrespected, his Tempest gender-reinterpreted and his Merchant Of Venice politically hijacked to name but a few. And each was inevitably greeted with suspicion bordering on horror by those who prefer their Bard a mite more trad and familiar.

As You Like It. Photos: Marc Brenner

Also, it shouldn’t escape mention that the last time As You Like It graced the Stratford stage, which was in 2023, it was presented as a play within a play – with an old cast reunited – so essentially kidnapped and messed-about-with by pensioners. Now whether you buy into the varied justifications for these off-piste productions or not, and whether you are thrilled or troubled by the outcomes, you need harbour no fears whatsoever that you will be conflicted over this one.