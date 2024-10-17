Charity donation means double celebration at Alveston Malt House

IT’S all sweetness and light at the Malt House in Alveston which has had a £15,000 refurbishment to upgrade the lighting system and carry out other work in the building.

Martin Andrews of Alveston Village Association handed over a cheque on Saturday morning to Sally Newman, Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance community fundraising executive, at the Malt House at a gathering attended by Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella. The donation was from funds raised by the village fete last month. Photo: Mark Williamson

To celebrate the much needed revamp, Alveston Village Association hosted a coffee, cuppa and cake morning on Saturday with invited guests MP Manuela Perteghella and Cllr Kate Rolfe (Lib Dem, Tiddington).

Tim Hayter, chair of the village association, said: “It was a well attended event and we’ve already had compliments paid to us about the new lights and how nice the Malt House looks. We are able to save up to 70 percent of our energy in the building now.”

A cheque for £2,000 was presented to Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance by the village association with money raised from the summer fete in August. A further donation of £150 was made to Dogs Trust.