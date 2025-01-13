THE whistles of two locomotives on the Gloucestershire and Warwickshire Steam Railway shattered the peace of New Year’s Day to mark the start of events across the country celebrating 200 years of railways.

At Broadway, in pouring rain, Great Western Railway-designed Manor class 4-6-0 No. 7820 Dinmore Manor, pictured right, did the honours, while at Cheltenham Racecourse, recently-overhauled Great Western Railway heavy freight 2-8-0 No. 3850 did the same.

Other Railway 200 events during the year will include the Cotswold Festival of Steam at the end of May when up to eight locomotives, including visiting engines, will be running. In common with other heritage railways, GWSR trains will be carrying a special Rail 200 headboard.

There will also be a Heritage Diesel Gala (25th-27th July), a Rail 200 special weekend (27th-28th September) and an Autumn Showcase (25th-26th October).

In addition, 2025 sees the arrival in February of the newly-built Great Western Railway-designed No 6880 ‘Grange’ class 4-6-0 to be based on the GWSR railway, for the foreseeable future. Contracts confirming the arrangement were exchanged recently between GWSR and the 6880 Betton Grange Society.

The GWSR was the first heritage railway on which No 6880 ran, in May 2024, following delivery from Tyseley locomotive works, where it was completed. The engine was run-in on the 14-mile line before performing faultlessly at the GWSR’s annual Cotswold Festival of Steam. It is currently on the Battlefield line in Leicestershire to work their Santa and New Year trains and will move to the Great Central Railway in January.

Ian Crowder, of GWSR said: “Our line was one of the last UK main lines to be built, completed and opened between Stratford and Cheltenham in 1906. It was closed in 1976 and the track lifted in 1979-80 but now, of course, we have rebuilt the railway over the 14 miles between Cheltenham and Broadway and it is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Cotswolds.”

Railway 200 is inspired by the opening of the Stockton and Darlington Railway (S&DR) on 27th September 1825 – an event that gave birth to the modern railway.

It is a partner-led programme of activities and events across the UK, supported by the rail industry, the government, Transport Scotland, Transport for Wales, the Northern Ireland Executive, rail and business bodies, civic and community groups and a wide range of other partners, including Visit Britain and the Museums Association.

Rail minister Lord Hendy said: “Since the first passenger train entered service almost two hundred years ago, our railways have become integral to millions of lives, bringing communities closer together, opening up new opportunities for business and driving economic growth across the country.

“Railway 200 presents an exciting opportunity to unite the wider public in recognition of our rail network and the brilliant people who keep it running. I hope this year-long series of events and celebration encourages the next generation to consider a career in rail.”

There will also be a national Railway 200 seat sale in early 2025, offering heavily discounted train travel for days out.