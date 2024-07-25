Cannabis farm at ex-restaurant in Alcester

POLICE were called to a former restaurant in Alcester on Saturday (20th July) where they found new ingredients on the menu.

A member of the public reported their suspicions about the property in Market Place and reported it to PC Rob Davies.

Cannabis find in ex-restaurant basement.

When PC Davies entered he found a significant cannabis grow in the basement – 810 plants to be exact.

More officers attended, along with representatives from the National Grid who checked the electricity supply.

The plants were seized and destroyed.

The restaurant, formerly The Cellar and most recently Amore, has been closed for some time and it was rumoured that it would re-open with Greek cuisine.

An investigation into Saturday’s findings is ongoing and officers described the raid as a “significant step in keeping our community safe and drug free”.

Anyone who has any information about suspicious activity in Market Place is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 149 of 20th July.