Calm after the storm - Stratford Christmas Market is heading back this weekend

AFTER Storm Darragh blew this year’s new-look Christmas Market plans off course for its first weekend, there was little sign of the backlash that accompanied its recent predecessor Victorian events when it got under way in Stratford at the second attempt.

The prospect of wild winds saw the 7th and 8th December staging of the revised and reduced format axed. That prompted immediate fears that disappointed visitors would all pile onto last weekend, totally undermining the aim of tackling the overcrowding and traffic nightmare that caused such alarm last year.

But while town was busy – with 150,000 visitors logged across the two days – the decision to reschedule the cancelled days for the weekend now ahead of us, plus the choice by some who had booked to stay overnight that first weekend to carry on regardless, helped avert the negativity of last year.

Artist Steve Lilly showed his limited edition artwork at the Stratford Christmas Market on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Much of the concern about any big events in the town centre is the impact on the established businesses – especially on the weekends leading up to Christmas, a feeling echoed in last week’s Herald report about the rescheduling decision.

But speaking after the first event, Stratford BID manager Aaron Corsi, was upbeat, having heard little negativity from the businesses his organisation represents.

“There were thousands of people who came into town.

“We should celebrate the fact of how wonderful Stratford is all the time.”

A spokesperson for market operator LSD Promotions said: “Stratford Christmas Market was a success last weekend, with smooth organisation and a fantastic turnout.

Musicians from Brass Band Central England played carols for visitors to the Stratford Christmas Market on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

“The event drew large crowds, and many traders reported their highest sales ever at a market, highlighting the popularity and festive spirit of the market.”

A spokesperson for Stratford District Council added: “From an organisational point of view, it ran extremely well and was well attended.

“As the format of this market is different this year, we don’t have any benchmark for attendance comparison, but on Saturday there were approximately 84,000 and on Sunday 66,000 people in the town centre.”

The market is due back in action this Saturday and Sunday, 21st and 22nd December. The stalls will be in Waterside and in Henley Street but Bridge Street will not be closed.

Pearle Wheatley and Lesley Kennedy were raising money for the diabetics unit at University Hospitals Leicester at Stratford Christmas Market on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

This little girl joined in the fun at the Shakespeare Morris entertained visitors to the Stratford Christmas Market on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

These festive characters were collecting money for Betel UK, a charity helping homeless people and addiction, at the Shakespeare Morris entertained visitors to the Stratford Christmas Market on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Shakespeare Morris entertained visitors to the Stratford Christmas Market on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson