ASK any of the workers around Birmingham Road, in Stratford, where to get the best and most affordable hot breakfast butty in town and you’ll be directed to Jane’s Diner.

Jane Cole took over the cafe – housed in a static cabin on the Avenue Farm Industrial Estate – at the start of the year. It has been established for 30 years, and was previously known as Mal’s Diner – run by Mal and Rose Hallows before they took retirement.

Frustratingly for Jane, despite the legacy and glowing reviews from grateful customers, her new business is being hit hard by the lack of footfall due to the impact of the Birmingham Road development.

Since the work started, Jane estimates business has declined by 30 per cent.

Jane Cole and cafe assistant Skyler Roberts

“Customers don’t want to get stuck in traffic. It takes half an hour to get back into town from here at the moment.

“It’s really affected us. We’ve had to cut back on stock we’re ordering. But there’s only so much savings I can make there. And we still want to offer a full menu and specials.”

Like many others, Jane thinks the council has not done enough to work with businesses to negate the negative impact.

“I drove past at 3pm yesterday and there wasn’t a soul working. We could take a couple of weeks, but this is set to go on for months.

“I contacted Warwickshire County Council a few weeks ago and I said to them, ‘there are no signs at all saying that business is still open on this estate – just ones saying road closed. And if you don’t know the area, you’ve no actual idea where the road is closed from or to’.”

Jane has even thought about walking up and down the road selling sandwiches. For now she is putting a smile on and hoping for the best.

“We’re surviving, but we should be thriving,” she added poignantly.