STRATFORD Beer and Cider Festival takes place at Stratford Racecourse this weekend (21st-22nd June). The event is organised by Shakespeare CAMRA. As well as music and food, there are plenty of drinks to choose from, with suppliers including The Fleece Inn (Bretforton), Fullers, Fosse Way Brewery, Purity, HB Clark, Uley Brewery, North Cotswold Brewery, Hook Norton Brewery, Wye Valley Brewery, Hogans Cider and Butcome Brewery.

Stratford Beer Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson

Tickets are £11 in advance and £12 on the door.

Entrance package includes the festival entry, a souvenir glass to take home, £5 beer/cider tokens to get you started, and a programme with all the beers and ciders and information. For more information visit shakespeare.camra.org.uk.