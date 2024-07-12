Shakespeare Hospice Bookshop in Stratford faces repair bill after break-in attempt
SOME people have friends in high places – but it turns out one of Stratford’s best-loved charity shops has friends on the other side of the world.
The team at the Shakespeare Hospice Bookshop were shocked to discover on Saturday morning there had been an attempted break-in overnight. And as the news broke, book- lovers across the world rallied round to help, with a donation from a bookshop in Australia among those triggered by the news.
In the spirit of solidarity, the bookshop in question was Shakespeare’s Bookshop in Blackwood, South Australia – with no other known connection, the similar name clearly resonated across the miles, thanks to social media.