Shakespeare Hospice Bookshop in Stratford faces repair bill after break-in attempt

SOME people have friends in high places – but it turns out one of Stratford’s best-loved charity shops has friends on the other side of the world.

Damaged door at Shakespeare Hospice Bookshop after break-in attempt.

The team at the Shakespeare Hospice Bookshop were shocked to discover on Saturday morning there had been an attempted break-in overnight. And as the news broke, book- lovers across the world rallied round to help, with a donation from a bookshop in Australia among those triggered by the news.

In the spirit of solidarity, the bookshop in question was Shakespeare’s Bookshop in Blackwood, South Australia – with no other known connection, the similar name clearly resonated across the miles, thanks to social media.